The Bowlus Fine Arts Center will unveil its new parking lot and sculptures at a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Bowlus has finished construction of a new parking lot for about 40 vehicles, with decorative art pieces, southeast of the facility. The $146,000 project was funded by gifts to the Friends of the Bowlus.

Artist Amie Jacobsen was commissioned for the project. She will be on hand for the event.