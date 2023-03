The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, and the second Wednesday of every month, in the meeting room at Iola Public Library.

Melissa Smoot will lead discussion of dementia-related behaviors, such as displaced anger, and offer do’s and don’ts for visiting a person who has dementia.

For questions about the group, contact Smoot at 620-365-3262.