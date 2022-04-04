Carlyle News

 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Carlyle Presbyterian Church, April 3

Around Town

April 4, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Pastor Steve Traw continued his series of teachings from the New Testament: 1 Thessalonians 4:1-12, titled “How One Ought to Walk.” Throughout Paul’s epistles his main concern was that his converts and saints in the church would mature spiritually and reject all forms of sinful defilement.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “Gentle Shepherd” for the Prelude and “Pass Me Not” for the Offertory.  

Celebrating birthdays are: Becky Linthicum on Tuesday, April 5 and Pastor Traw on Thursday, April 7.

