Carlyle Presbyterian

Dale Thiele delivered the sermon “Pentecost Sunday” based on Acts 2:1-21.

The Holy Spirit allowed common people from Galilee to speak in other languages. Jews from every nation living in Jerusalem understood them. It surprised them to hear their native tongue being spoken.

“‘In the last days,’ God says, ‘I will pour out my Spirit upon all people. Your sons and daughters will Prophesy. Your young men will see visions, and your old men will dream alike — and they will prophesy. And I will cause wonder in the heavens above and sign on the earth below — blood and fire and clouds of smoke. The sun will become dark, and the moon will turn blood red before that great and glorious day of the Lord arrives. But everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

The Bible teaches us to love one another. We need to surrender to God’s will just as Jesus surrendered to him.

Upcoming events include a session meeting on Tuesday, June 2, at 5:45 at the fellowship hall.

A fish fry will be held Saturday, June 6. Family and friends are welcome. Donations will be appreciated, contact Mike Church.