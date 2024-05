SAFE BASE and Title I teachers at Iola Elementary School offered their Blue Plate Special dinner and activities Thursday. The theme was “The Good Earth” and was centered on Earth-friendly activities such as growing seeds, an inflatable planetarium and vouchers to the Allen County Farmers Market.

Rick Nelson watches his daughter Finley color a birdseed holder. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Talulabel Gilpin paints Jolee Westervelt’s face. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Winson, Ryler and Timberlyn Chapman make “seed bombs” to plant and grow flowers. Photo by Vickie Moss 3 photos