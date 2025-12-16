Chanute students win Shark Tank challenge

CHANUTE — A team of six student leaders from USD 413 Chanute High School returned home this week as national champions after winning the Shark Tank youth challenge at the 2025 Vive18 Leadership Conference, held Dec. 5–7 in Mesa, Ariz.

The student group representatives were freshmen Kyndall Lopez, Luke Fewins, Jennika Ruark, Addyson Garcia, Garrett Engleman and sophomore Alexis Cunningham. Advisors were School Resource Officer Captain Matt Morgan, CHS Counselor Morgan Porter and April Jackson from SEK Recovery Resources.

VIVE18 IS A national youth leadership and prevention organization dedicated to empowering teens to make positive, substance-free choices while strengthening their leadership, advocacy, and community engagement skills.

Southeast Kansas Recovery Resources (SEK Recovery Resources) works closely with Vive18 as part of their ongoing commitment to youth prevention, recovery support, and mental health promotion across the region.

Vive18 speakers have been hosted for presentations for several area middle and high school students since 2023 — including Moran, Iola, Humboldt, Erie, Fredonia, and Independence.

The Chanute leadership team — developed through a partnership between SEK Recovery Resources, Neosho County Agency Resource Team (NCART), and Chanute High School — were able to travel and participate in the national conference through a Kansas Fights Addiction Grant awarded to Thrive Allen County for the SEK Recovery Resources multi-county project.

During the competition, they pitched their vision for a peer-led youth prevention club aimed at promoting mental wellness and encouraging a lifestyle free from substances and vaping, including alcohol, tobacco, and drugs.

COMPETING against 13 teams representing nine states, the Chanute students impressed the judges with their passion, clarity, and actionable plan to create a positive, youth-driven movement within their school and community.

Their presentation earned them first place and the grand prize of $500 to launch their idea as a club at their high school, with plans to develop and host other regional schools for a similar local leadership conference. The students will formally present their idea to the school board and administration for approval and implementation in the coming weeks.

Once given the green light, the student team will meet before and after winter break to finalize the club plans, including a spring kick-off event at Chanute High School featuring a Vive18 national guest speaker. The new youth club will aim to promote positive peer influence, provide leadership opportunities, and amplify healthy, hopeful messaging throughout the school and community.

TO FURTHER support the students’ efforts, SEK Recovery Resources and NCART have each committed to matching the $500 award, bringing the total initial investment to $1,500 for the club’s launch.

Community members, organizations, and businesses who wish to support or donate to the project may contact April Jackson, SEK Recovery Resources at 620-380-6008, april@thriveallencounty.org, or Alisha Turner, NCART Community Mobilizer at 620-380-6095 ext. 1540, ncartneosho@gmail.com.