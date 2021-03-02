City Slickers meet via Zoom

The February meeting of the City Slickers 4-H club was called to order by President Carly Dreher, via Zoom. Roll call was answered with “What the temperature outside feels like to you.”

Seventeen members and one community leader were present. The pledge of allegiance and 4-H pledge were led by Moira and Rohan Springer. Moira also led the club in singing “Head, shoulders, knees, and toes.” Thatcher Mueller gave a parliamentary report over the Objection to the Consideration of the question.

The community leader, Robbie Grisier, congratulated the club for getting Top Blue at 4-H Days. There will be no model meeting competition at Regionals. Regional 4-H Days will be on March 6 for 4-Hers who received Top Blues on their project talks at 4-H Days via Zoom.