COLONY — Brant McGhee gave the Communion Meditation at last week’s Colony Christian Church service, using a parable about cows getting loose from their pastures.

Normally, it’s easy to put them right back in because they tend to go back to the section of fence from which they escaped.

The problem really isn’t the fence, McGhee noted. Maybe the grass looks greener on the other side, or they just want to roam where they want.