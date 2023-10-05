Colony Christian Church services for Oct. 1

This week’s message centered on 1 Timothy, Chapter 4, where Paul commands Timothy to teach “these things,” including how the households of God are to conduct themselves based on the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Living in godliness not only benefits you in this life, but in the life to come, too. Although Jesus made the sacrifice to save all, only those who put their hope in Him receive the free gift of salvation.

Paul is serious about Timothy setting an example by his speech, conduct, love, faith and purity. Such commands apply to us as well. Being diligent will make an eternal impact on your life and the lives of others.