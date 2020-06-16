Church hears sermon from guest speaker

Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation this week at Colony Christian Church based on the Scripture, Colossians 3:5-10. When we accept Jesus, we need to rid ourselves of earthly temptations.

Guest speaker, John “JP” Smith, from Ozark Christian College gave the sermon on how we must root out the brokenness in ourselves, and in others. Such an exercise will also reveal the buried treasures deep within all of us. When we devalue someone, we do not see them as Jesus sees them. We need to especially show value to those that no one else shows value to. (Ref: Romans 6:16-17 & 23, 7:4-6 & 15-18, 8:1-13; Colossians 3; 1 & 2 Corinthians; 1 Timothy 3; John 15; 1 John)

The church will have a garage sale Friday and Saturday.