Colony church news

Guest speaker Steve Green gave the sermon Sunday, “A New Beginning for God’s People.”

In John 3:3-7, Jesus teaches the necessity of being born again by letting God transform us into a new person by committing ourselves to spending time in His word.

Green quoted Lamentations 3:22-23: “Because of the loving devotion of the Lord we are not consumed, for His mercies never fail. They are new every morning.”

For the meditation Larry Wittmer talked about how God does extraordinary things through very ordinary people who have no wealth or prestige or influence. It isn’t necessary to be extraordinary for God to use us, but we must be willing and obedient.

Kristen Boone led the worship music accompanied by Ben Prasko on the keyboard.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service was celebrated. Many people participated in the “Cast of Christmas Interview” emceed by Bruce Symes.

Brant, Danelle and Brinley McGhee lead the singing accompanied by Ben Prasko on keyboard.