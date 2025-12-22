Carlyle Presbyterian

Steve Traw’s sermon came from Galatians 4:4-7. The message was, “Answering Questions About Christmas.”

Galatians 4:4-5 states, “When the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.”

Born only of a woman, without a human father — it was prophesied in Isaiah to come by a virgin birth. He was fully human. God hates sin but loves sinners that is why Jesus went to the cross. He was the lamb without blemish. He came to redeem those under the law.

The service began with a piano rendition of “Mary Did You Know?” played by Myrna Wildschuetz. Special music was presented by Dale Thiele, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Church dinner was at noon followed by a gift exchange and Secret Sister reveal.

Christmas Eve services will be at 6 p.m. This will be a communion service.