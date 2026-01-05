Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday “What is Your Life?” was from James 4:13-17.

Every individual that God creates is a masterpiece. Our life is to be a living sacrifice that is poured out daily in service to the Lord.

Forgiveness was the message of Darren McGhee’s communion meditation. Forgiveness was one of the things Jesus commanded us to do. To receive His mercy you must imitate His mercy.

Lexy Langworthy and Ashley Riebel led worship singing “What He’s Done,” “Jesus Messiah” and “My King Forever.”

Kristen Boone exhorted everyone to use the strength of the Lord and to become a more mature Christian in 2026.