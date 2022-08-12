Come enjoy a Scottish trek Thursday

Just returned from a trip to Scotland, Roger Carswell, former Iola Public Library director, presents “A Scottish Trek” August 18 at 7 p.m. in the library meeting room. Carswell will show photographs of the country’s castles, abbeys and scenic wilds, accompanied by historic details and personal observations. Admission is free.

A few of the highlights include Balmoral Castle, the Royal family getaway; St. Andrews Cathedral; the birthplace of Andrew Carnegie; the grave of Robert the Bruce; the Highland Folk Museum; Three Sisters mountains of Glencoe; Loch Ness and the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye.