Corn, soybean tours scheduled

PARSONS — The Corn and Soybean Field Tour 2023 is from 8 to 11 a.m. July 19 at the Southeast Research and Extension Center, 25092 Ness Rd., in Parsons.

The focus will be on controlling weeds and diseases in summer crops as participants tour multiple research trials at the Southeast Research Center.

Topics will include herbicide programs for soybeans, seed treatments for controlling soybean sudden death syndrome, corn and soybean fungicide timing, and options for foliar fungicides. K-State Weed Specialist Sarah Lancaster, K-State Row Crop Pathology Specialist Rodrigo Onofre, K-State Plant Pathology expert Madison Kessler, Salina Ralia of K-State Agronomy, and Bruce Steward, FMC service manager, will provide commentary.