Dance troupe shines at nationals

Five students with ties to Iola competed for the studio: SDA senior competition team members Klaira Hayes, Gracie Snethen, Griffin Snethen and Alivia Sharp; and SKA mini competition team member Lydia Schmidt.

The dancers competed at regional competitions at Dance out, LEAP, EDGE & KAR (Kids Artistic Revue) earning several elite platinum and double elite platinum medals and trophies, first-place overall placement trophies, special judges’ choice awards, convention scholarships and cash prizes, high-point category winner trophies as well as each earning crowns in the Miss Dance and Mr. Dance Title competitions.

The studio attended the Dance Out Nationals competition in Branson, Mo., at the Welk Theater/Branson Hillside resort. They were chosen for the Dance Out Elite Performance Team and danced in the opening number of the Dance Out Final Showdown Showcase.