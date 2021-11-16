 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Decorating warriors

By

Around Town

November 16, 2021 - 10:18 AM

Wings of Warriors members decorated the bandstand on the north side of the square on Monday. The tree in the center will be adorned with silver ornaments to recognize those with cancer, and purple to recognize those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Pictured, from left, are Angie Wray, Jessica Oswald and Carla Capper. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

