Decorating warriors

Wings of Warriors members decorated the bandstand on the north side of the square on Monday. The tree in the center will be adorned with silver ornaments to recognize those with cancer, and purple to recognize those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Pictured, from left, are Angie Wray, Jessica Oswald and Carla Capper. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
