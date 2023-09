There’s a world of devices and special media for blind and print-disabled individuals, said Cynthia Chalker, special needs consultant for the Southeast Kansas Library System based in Iola.

Chalker will introduce these and other aids and services and tell how to access them at 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Iola Public Library.

Anyone who has difficulty reading printed material is encouraged to attend. Print disability may be perceptual, physical or visual, Chalker explained.