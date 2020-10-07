Moran librarian wins scholarship

MORAN — Moran Public Library director Cynthia Chalker has been named the winner of a 2020 scholarship from the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, Inc., a network of library advocates.

The group strives “to create resources and services that address national, state and local priorities for libraries situated in rural communities,” according to the organization’s press release.

Typically, recipients would be invited to attend the annual ARSL Conference and receive hotel accommodations and a travel stipend.