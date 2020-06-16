Menu Search Log in

Farmers market fun fills summer schedule

Be sure to catch the Iola Municipal Band concert after Thursday's Allen County Farmers Market session. Other market sessions are Saturday and Humboldt and next Tuesday in Iola.

Around Town

June 16, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Allen County Farmers Market participants will have the added bonus Thursday of catching the inaugural Iola Municipal Band Concert afterward.

The market runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.

The band concert begins at 8 p.m. on the bandstand.

