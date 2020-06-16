Farmers market fun fills summer schedule

Allen County Farmers Market participants will have the added bonus Thursday of catching the inaugural Iola Municipal Band Concert afterward.
The market runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue.
The band concert begins at 8 p.m. on the bandstand.
