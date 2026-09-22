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Fort Scott hospital ownership may change

Freeman Health System and Kansas Renewal Institute are evaluating the future of health care in Fort Scott.

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September 22, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Freeman Hospital in Fort Scott could see a change in ownership and operations as Freeman Health System and Kansas Renewal Institute evaluate options for the facility’s long-term future. Photo by Nick Graham/Bourbon County Monitor

FORT SCOTT — The ownership and operations of Fort Scott’s hospital may soon change.

Freeman Health System, which took over the old Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott a year ago, released a joint announcement with the Kansas Renewal Institute Monday saying they were exploring “a possible change in ownership” at the hospital.

The Bourbon County monitor reported Freeman and KRI signed a nonbinding letter of intent to evaluate “whether a transition of ownership and operations could further support long-term access to healthcare.

Freeman opened the Fort Scott…

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