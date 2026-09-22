Fort Scott hospital ownership may change

FORT SCOTT — The ownership and operations of Fort Scott’s hospital may soon change.

Freeman Health System, which took over the old Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott a year ago, released a joint announcement with the Kansas Renewal Institute Monday saying they were exploring “a possible change in ownership” at the hospital.

The Bourbon County monitor reported Freeman and KRI signed a nonbinding letter of intent to evaluate “whether a transition of ownership and operations could further support long-term access to healthcare.

Freeman opened the Fort Scott…