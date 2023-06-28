Hospital Auxiliary offers scholarships

Scholarships to pursue health-related fields are being provided by the Allen County Regional Hospital Auxiliary.

Applicants must be accepted for admission in a health-related field of study at a two or four- year college, university, or technical school to be eligible. Preference will be given to applicants who live in Allen County, graduated from an Allen County high school, are employed by Allen County Regional Hospital, or are a child/grandchild of a hospital employee.

Up to two $500 scholarships per semester are available. Applications must be received or postmarked by July 31, to be considered for the upcoming fall semester.