HPD officer graduates

HUTCHINSON — Tyrone Grant-Wooden, an officer with the Humboldt Police Department, was one of 20 new law enforcement officers to graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 21 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium.

This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.