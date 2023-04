The Iola High School band, fresh from earning a top I-rating at a state contest, will have its annual fundraisers on Monday.

The band has two fundraisers planned: a practice-a-thon and pay-to-play/pay-to-go-away fundraisers

The practice-a-thon starts at 8 a.m. on the courthouse bandstand. Students will play until 8 p.m. Community members can come to the square to make donations and pledges.