Iola High to host Career Advisory Night

The goal is to help all students become college and career ready.

November 2, 2023 - 9:39 PM

Photo by Tamanna Rumee/UNSPLASH

Iola High School will offer a Career Advisory Night for business professionals and local educators on Monday and Tuesday evenings at the high school science building.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with nine stations to form advisory committees to discuss career options in categories such human services and arts; AV technology and communication; agriculture, food and natural resources; heath and bio sciences; transportation; programming and software development; engineering and energy; law, public safety and security; and construction and manufacturing.

Dinner is provided.

