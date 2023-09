Iola High School will crown its 2023 Fall Homecoming King and Queen at 6:15 p.m. Friday, prior to the Mustangs’ football game against Anderson County.

Queen candidates are, from left, Leeann Maloney, Abigail Meiwes, Shelby Peters, Rebekah Coltrane, Jackie Fager and Piper Aronson; king hopefuls are Benjamin Kerr, Mac Leonard, Jaydon Morrison, Christopher Holloway, Landon Weide and Korbin Cloud.

This year’s theme is “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”