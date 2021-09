Iola High School students who are homecoming candidates are, front from left, Braxton Curry, Chloe Sell, Ally Ellis, Miah Shelby, Maci Miller, Jenna Curry; back row, Drake DeLaTorre, TJ Taylor, Brett Willis, Colin Long, Tyler Boeken and Cooper Riley. IHS will play Anderson County on Friday, Oct. 1; the king and queen will be crowned before the game.