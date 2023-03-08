 | Wed, Mar 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iolan’s ‘Funston’ book earns national honor

Copies of the “Becoming Frederick Funston” series are available at the Allen County HIstorical Society and at online retailers.

Around Town

March 8, 2023 - 3:14 PM

“American Hero, Kansas Heritage: Frederick Funston’s Early Years” is the first volume in Iolan Clyde Toland’s “Becoming Frederick Funston” trilogy. REGISTER/FILE PHOTO

Iolan Clyde Toland, who over the past year released all three installments of his “Becoming Frederick Funston” book series, has garnered some national recognition in the process.

Toland’s book, “American Hero, Kansas Heritage: Frederick Funston’s Early Years” — the first of the three novels — received the First Nonfiction Book Spur Award from Western Writers of America.

Since 1953, Western Writers of America has promoted and honored the best in Western literature with the annual Spur Awards, selected by panels of judges. 

Related
December 13, 2022
November 1, 2022
October 18, 2022
April 8, 2022
Most Popular