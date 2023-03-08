Iolan’s ‘Funston’ book earns national honor

Iolan Clyde Toland, who over the past year released all three installments of his “Becoming Frederick Funston” book series, has garnered some national recognition in the process.

Toland’s book, “American Hero, Kansas Heritage: Frederick Funston’s Early Years” — the first of the three novels — received the First Nonfiction Book Spur Award from Western Writers of America.

Since 1953, Western Writers of America has promoted and honored the best in Western literature with the annual Spur Awards, selected by panels of judges.