Jo’s Men’s Grooming is moving to 9 W. Madison in Iola, the former home of the Shirt Shop. Tai Lee, owner of Jo’s Men’s Grooming, said she pulled into her business’s new home early Thursday morning to find her father, David Lee, hanging the new sign for her. Extensive renovations are planned and opening day is still a way off, but Lee said she’s excited for the move and the opportunity to grow.