Story Walk starts Monday

A walk around the Iola square can include reading the children’s book “When Spring Comes” by Kevin Henkes beginning Monday, April 29.

The story walk includes successive pages from the book that have been enlarged and are displayed in the windows of downtown businesses. The walk begins at the Iola Public Library where participants pick up a Search and Find bookmark. From there they proceed to Community National Bank and travel around the square along the east, north, west and then south sides, culminating at the Iola Pharmacy.

The Friends of Iola Public Library is organizing the read-and-walk, which is trademarked as StoryWalk, in partnership with the downtown businesses. Beth Toland, an Allen Community College early education instructor, provided the materials through the college.

Participating businesses include Audacious Boutique, Duane’s Flowers, Anderson Plumbing, Iola Chamber of Commerce, Bettis Asphalt, Derryberry Breadery, Decorator Supply, Wild Bloom Coffee, Terry Sparks State Farm Insurance, Jo’s Men’s Grooming, The Market Place, Deja Nu Consignment, Southwind Cycle and the pharmacy.

In the pharmacy window will be a QR code that links to a short survey about the experience. Those who participate in the first week can use this to qualify for a small gift at the May 4 plant exchange at the library.

The Story Walk will be up through the end of May.