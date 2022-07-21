Kappa Alpha installs officers

Kappa Alpha of Phi Tau Omega sorority members inducted 2022-23 officers at their July social Monday at Sam & Louie’s. Officers are President Susan locke, Vice President Carla Hunt, Recording Secretary Jolene Boeken, Social Secretary Lucinda Stanley, Treasurer Janet Wilson, Sergeant-at-arms Mary Lacrone, Historical Jessica Robb and Social Scribe Jeanna Church.

Members also gathered at First Christian Church July 5 for their monthly meeting.

Patty Latta and Mary LaCrone hosted.