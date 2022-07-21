 | Thu, Jul 21, 2022
Kappa Alpha installs officers

Next year’s convention will be June 23-25 in Overland Park.

Around Town

July 21, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Kappa Alpha officers for 2022-23 include, from left, Jessica Robb, Mary LaCrone, Janet Wilson, Lucinda Stanley, Jolene Boeken, Carla Hunt and Susan Locke. Not pictured is Jeanna Church. COURTESY PHOTO

Kappa Alpha of Phi Tau Omega sorority members inducted 2022-23 officers at their July social Monday at Sam & Louie’s. Officers are President Susan locke, Vice President Carla Hunt, Recording Secretary Jolene Boeken, Social Secretary Lucinda Stanley, Treasurer Janet Wilson, Sergeant-at-arms Mary Lacrone, Historical Jessica Robb and Social Scribe Jeanna Church.

Members also gathered at First Christian Church July 5 for their monthly meeting. 

Patty Latta and Mary LaCrone hosted.

