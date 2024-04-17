KDOT: Mudjacking project starts in April

The week of April 22 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to start a mudjacking project that includes various locations in Allen, Bourbon, Coffey, Franklin, Greenwood, Labette, Miami, Neosho, Osage and Wilson counties.

Mudjacking improves road-to-bridge transitions by using polyurethane foam to raise and level concrete bridge approach slabs and highway and shoulder panels. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones; expect brief delays.

KDOT awarded the $135,000 construction contract to Nortex Concrete Lift & Stabilization Inc., Fort Worth, Texas. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by July. Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.gov, for more highway condition and construction details. Persons with questions may contact Construction Manager Warren Ebberts at (620) 901-6549 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433.