Menu Search Log in

Kellermans gather

67th annual family reunion takes place in Burlington.

Around Town

July 21, 2020 - 9:44 AM

BURLINGTON — The 67th annual Kellerman family reunion was July 12, 2020 at Kelley Park in Burlington, hosted by the family of Eileen Kellerman Canfield.

The late Ed and Belle Kellerman were parents of 14 children. Seven are still living. This year, two of the seven children were present with several of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Sister Ina Belle Railsback was unable to attend due to health reasons. There were 58 in attendance this year.

Related
July 21, 2020
April 20, 2020
February 10, 2020
August 6, 2019
Trending