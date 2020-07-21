Kellermans gather

BURLINGTON — The 67th annual Kellerman family reunion was July 12, 2020 at Kelley Park in Burlington, hosted by the family of Eileen Kellerman Canfield.

The late Ed and Belle Kellerman were parents of 14 children. Seven are still living. This year, two of the seven children were present with several of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sister Ina Belle Railsback was unable to attend due to health reasons. There were 58 in attendance this year.