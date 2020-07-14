KU students earn honors

LAWRENCE — Several area students were among the more than 7,500 undergraduates at the University of Kansas to earn honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.

Area honorees:

Iola — Mia Aronson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and School of Journalism; Katie Bauer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Taylor Heslop, School of Nursing; Piper Moore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Riley Murry, School of Pharmacy; Sagar Patel, School of Education; Colbi Riley, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Victoria Smith, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Shane Walden, School of Pharmacy; Payton Wilson, School of Business.