KU students earn honors

Area students earn honor roll distinction for spring 2020 semester.

July 14, 2020 - 10:51 AM

LAWRENCE — Several area students were among the more than 7,500 undergraduates at the University of Kansas to earn honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.  

Area honorees:

Iola — Mia Aronson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and School of Journalism; Katie Bauer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Taylor Heslop, School of Nursing; Piper Moore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Riley Murry, School of Pharmacy; Sagar Patel, School of Education; Colbi Riley, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Victoria Smith, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Shane Walden, School of Pharmacy; Payton Wilson, School of Business.

