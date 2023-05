EL DORADO — Cynthia Lorena LaRue of Moran was among the 59 nursing school graduates pinned at a Butler Community College ceremony May 11 at the El Dorado Performing Arts Center.

“You all have chosen this wonderful profession because each of you innately wants to help others and you know you can make a difference in people’s lives,” Butler Community College President Dr. Kim Krull told the newly minted nurses. “It takes a special person to do that.”