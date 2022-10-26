 | Wed, Oct 26, 2022
Lavers reunite

The 10th Annual Laver First Cousin Family Reunion was held Sunday at Chinese Chef in Parsons. 

Around Town

October 26, 2022 - 5:40 PM

There are only 23 first cousins living out of 52 grandchildren of Ross Fitzimons and Stella Ann (Sears) Laver. This past week, the youngest of the first cousins, Sandy Dee Romine, 61, passed away. 

A total of 23 family members gathered for great food and fellowship, which included nine of a possible 23 first cousins who could attend.

Attending were Larry and Judy Laver, Iola; DeWayne and Janice (Laver) Ard, Stacy (Lichtenwalter) Biffle, J.D. and Cathy Baughn, Joe and Krysta Baughn, Jerek, Kalyn, Kynli and Jayse, all of Humboldt; Larry and Wilma Jean (Laver) Nelson, Albert and Juanita (Allen) Barker; Robin (Barker) Olberding and Don Baughn, all of Chanute; Howard Ludlum, Lone Elm; Roger Houk and Gary Ludlum, Moran; andDonna (Laver) Krokstrom, Parsons.

