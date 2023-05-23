Le Roy’s Braelyn Falls celebrated at ESU 

EMPORIA — Braelyn Falls of Le Roy was among the more than 100 Emporia State University students from The Teachers College who received special recognition at the close of the 2022-23 academic year.

Falls was recognized as the Elementary Education Outstanding Undergraduate Student and for achieving a 3.80 GPA.

Twenty-four received outstanding student awards and 96 students were honored for achievement of a 3.8 grade point average or higher. Undergraduate and graduate students were honored for excellence in their respective departments. Eleven students received outstanding undergraduate student awards and 13 students received outstanding graduate student awards.