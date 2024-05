The Jones-Hardy Post No. 385 American Legion and American Auxiliary of Moran gave USD 256 students a sizable boost recently. The groups donated $1,750 to Marmaton Valley Elementary School Librarian Diane Smith, with the funds going toward purchase of a book vending machine for students. Another $1,250 went to the Marmaton Valley High School forensics team, to help fund a trip for students to compete at an event in Chicago later this month.