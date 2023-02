First Presbyterian Church hosted the first of the community Lenten breakfasts Wednesday morning. Hosts for the next six weeks are: First Christian Church, March 1; Calvary Methodist Church, March 8; no church has signed up for March 15; Wesley Methodist, March 22; St. John’s Catholic Church, March 29, and the slot for April 5 remains open. The hearty breakfasts begin at 7 a.m. and include fellowship and a brief message.