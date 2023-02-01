‘Let’s Get Growing’ program set for Iola

Are you interested in starting your own vegetable transplants or flowers from seed? If so, join the Southwind Extension District for “Let’s Get Growing,” a how-to workshop full of tips to ensure seed starting success.

The class will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Southwind Extension District – Iola office.

Participants will receive a seed-starting tray, soil and seeds. Participants will also learn how to make a simple grow light. The grow light will be given away to one class participant.