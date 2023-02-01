 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
‘Let’s Get Growing’ program set for Iola

Around Town

February 1, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Are you interested in starting your own vegetable transplants or flowers from seed? If so, join the Southwind Extension District for “Let’s Get Growing,” a how-to workshop full of tips to ensure seed starting success. 

The class will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Southwind Extension District – Iola office. 

Participants will receive a seed-starting tray, soil and seeds. Participants will also learn how to make a simple grow light. The grow light will be given away to one class participant. 

