Library: Former director Carswell to talk about recent trip to Germany

Roger Carswell returns to the library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, with photos and tales of a three-week tour last fall of eastern Germany and western Poland. He traveled with a friend he met in college, Jeff Bach, as part of a small group.

Destinations ranged from a small town rarely visited by tourists to major cities such as Berlin. With a strong component of Reformation history, the tour also included some of the factories the region is known for — pottery, glass, Christmas ornaments — as well as museums, castles, cathedrals and local market squares.

Due to personal connections of the tour leaders, they enjoyed local citizens as tour guides and interpreters, sometimes as guests in their homes.