Library talks Alzheimer’s support

Finding activities for Alzheimer’s patients to enjoy, especially those at home, is the focus of this month’s meeting of the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group at Iola Public Library.

The group will convene in the meeting room at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Melissa Smoot, director of patron services, will lead discussion, drawing on resources in the library collection. Next month’s meeting will be June 14, the second Wednesday of the month.

Activities for kids start off the week at 6 p.m. Monday with Anna Mitchell’s chess club. Library Littles story time with Lesa Cole begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Following the story children will make a related craft and participate in a free-play session to build social skills.