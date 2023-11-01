Local wares on display at ACARF’s craft show this Saturday

The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and Second Chance thrift store volunteers will host its 8th Annual Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.
The goal of the event is to raise money for the animal shelter.
ACARF will serve lunch.
Vendors from Iola, LaHarpe, Piqua, Neosho Falls, Stark, Rantoul and Gardner will offer a variety of items, such as handcrafted goods, beaded pens, fabric, quilts, purses, tea towels, license plate signs, jewelry, personal care products, handmade soap, crochet items, seasonal decor and Christmas ornaments.
Baked goods will also be available, featuring pies, cinnamon rolls, jelly and jam, fudge candy, bread, cookies, dog treats, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, seasoning mixes and drink mixes.
Ona Chapman also will run an “all donation” booth with handmade craft items and Second Chance select store items.
