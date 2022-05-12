Lunar eclipse to dazzle stargazers Sunday

Sunday evening sky watchers will have a chance to watch a spectacular lunar eclipse. And the timing of this eclipse will allow us to enjoy the sky show without getting up in the middle of the night.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Moon passes through the shadow of the Earth. Lunar eclipses are safe to observe and nothing is required except for your eyes. If you have a pair of binoculars then make sure you try observing the eclipse with them. They will allow you to see the colors better and during total eclipse you may also be able to see some stars in the same field of view as the Moon.

Moon rise is at 8:12 p.m. Sunday and about an hour later the eclipse will begin. Look for the Moon to begin to enter the Earth’s shadow at 9:28 p.m. From 9:28 to 10:29 p.m. the Moon will slip deeper into the Earth’s shadow.