Marmaton Valley kindergartners win pull tab contest

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Elementary School’s kindergarten class collected 78 pounds of aluminum pull tabs this school year, the top figure in a schoolwide effort to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

As such, the kindergartners, taught by Melinda Ferguson, will be treated to a pizza party.

Schoolwide, Marmaton Valley students collected 174.6 pounds of pull tabs. Extended throughout the district, and USD 256 collected 975 pounds of pull tabs, which converted to about $580 cash.