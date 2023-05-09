 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Marmaton Valley kindergartners win pull tab contest

Schoolwide, Marmaton Valley students collected 174.6 pounds of pull tabs.

May 9, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Marmaton Valley Elementary School kindergartners who won a pull tab collection contest are, front row from left, Nolan Ard, Remington Pulliam, Claire Barker, Gracie Stinnett, Weston Ekis, Kinzleigh Barker, Hudson Ekis, Kendall Wilkerson and Owen Aiello; second row, Charlee Snavely, Dawn Knavel, Kylar Botts, Morgan Drake, Dakota Elliott, Paisley Nichols, Daxson Walls, Tucker Ensminger, Vance Tynon and Adan Coronado. Not pictured are Kamryn McVey, Conley Stewart and Kelcie Meiwes. Courtesy photo

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Elementary School’s kindergarten class collected 78 pounds of aluminum pull tabs this school year, the top figure in a schoolwide effort to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

As such, the kindergartners, taught by Melinda Ferguson, will be treated to a pizza party.

Schoolwide, Marmaton Valley students collected 174.6 pounds of pull tabs. Extended throughout the district, and USD 256 collected 975 pounds of pull tabs, which converted to about $580 cash.

