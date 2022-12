MORAN — Brayden Lawson scored 24 points and Jaedon Granere 14 as Marmaton Valley High opened its preseason tournament in style Tuesday.

The duo helped the Wildcats pull away in the second half to defeat visiting Northeast-Arma, 50-44, to open the round-robin tournament.

Lane Lord chipped in with seven points and Dylan Drake five as Marmaton Valley burst out of the gates quickly, then responded after halftime after Northeast rallied to take the lead.