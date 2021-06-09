Motorcycle event returns to Garnett

GARNETT – The Garnett Lions Club hosts its fourth Kansas Dual Sport Safari on June 18-19.

The motorcycle event has grown in popularity as part of the “Trans America Trail,” a coast-to-coast route across America composed wholly of rural back roads and trails.

The Garnett event is a fundraiser for the local Lions Club. Registration fees include a guide to road and trail rides, breakfast and dinner on ride day as well as drawing for prizes and live entertainment. The ride will be headquartered at the county fairgrounds, and will have a rain date of June 25-26.