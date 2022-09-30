 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Moving day

A new house was delivered and set up on Cardinal Drive on Friday. Only six new homes have been built in Iola over the past seven years.

Around Town

September 30, 2022 - 4:01 PM

Crews from Advanced Systems Homes of Chanute did all the heavy lifting Friday as they installed a new prefabricated home for Mike and Rhoda Schwindt of Iola at 19 Cardinal Drive. Photo by Tim Stauffer

Crews from Advanced Systems Homes of Chanute did all the heavy lifting Friday as they installed a new prefabricated home for Mike and Rhoda Schwindt of Iola. Located at 19 Cardinal Drive, the home is the first new construction in Iola since late 2020, when Bob Holding’s house on Cedarbrook was finished. With this home, six new homes have been built in Iola over the past seven years.

\The residence, which has an upper level measuring 1,725 square feet, includes vaulted ceilings and a finished basement. After Friday’s installation, another month is needed for plumbing, electrical, ductwork and more to be completed before the Schwindts can move in. Their new home will be within walking distance of their five grandchildren. “And I expect them over every day,” said Rhoda. 

