Cunningham’s students, Maddie McDermeit and Piper Weilert each earned a I rating for their violin solos. Weilert also earned a I rating for her cello solo.

McCollam’s students Lully Tran, Wren Clift, Parker Weilert, Piper Weilert, Mariah Mathis, Lucy Neely, William Toland and Asher Arnold all earned I ratings for their piano solos.

Mathis and Neely earned a I rating for their duet, as did Parker Weilert and Mentor.