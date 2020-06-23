News from Carlyle

Carlyle Presbyterian Church
Pastor Steve Traw’s message for June 14 was “For Times Like This” taken from 1 Corinthians 15:20-26. “The Lord allows time of trial or tribulation to come upon his people,” Traw said
In honor of Flag Day, song leader Richard Klingensmith enlisted Susan Walters to lead the congregation in reciting the flag salute. The congregation sang “America, the Beautiful” followed by Myrna Wildschuetz reciting “The Christian Flag Salute.”
